Is Punjab Facing a Security Threat from Pak Ahead of Polls?

Recently, the BSF also drew in municipal authorities of Punjab's border districts within 5-kilometre proximity to the IB, to assist with the manual detection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the absence of anti-drone technology. The recent step was perhaps taken in response to the rise in the frequency of UAV detection in recent months.

Bharat Karnad, a national security expert at the Centre for Policy Research, noted that UAVs could evolve to become the new tool of warfare. He says, “UAVs are particularly useful for surveillance, to know ‘what’s behind the hill’ without risking the lives of one’s military or intelligence personnel and even to drop small packages of explosives to undercover agents, dissidents across the border. For the same reasons of utility with minimum risks, the transnational drug cartels may favour UAVs.”