Anti-India Slogans Painted at Canada’s Swaminarayan Temple, India Condemns Act

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Khalistani slogans written on the temple's walls.
(Photo: www.baps.org)
Canada's Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) temple was on Tuesday, 13 September, was vandalised by unknown miscreants who painted anti-India slogans on the walls of the temple.
The Indian High Commission in Canada has "strongly condemned" the vandalism and asked Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.
Taking to Twitter, Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton expressed disappointment over the incident.
"Very disappointed to hear of the vandalism that occurred at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. This type of hate has no place in the GTA or Canada. Let’s hope those criminals responsible are brought to justice quickly," Brown tweeted.
Pointing out that this is not an isolated incident, Indian origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya said, "Vandalism of Toronto BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir by Canadian Khalistani extremists should be condemned by all This is not just an isolated event. Canadian Hindu temples have been targeted in the recent past by these kinds of hate crime Hindu Canadians are legitimately concerned."
Brampton South MP Sonia Sindhu also took to Twitter to state that she was "distraught" by the act of vandalism that took place at the temple.
"I am distraught by the act of vandalism that has taken place at the #BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto. We live in a multicultural and multi-faith community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Those responsible should be located to face the consequences of their actions," Sindhu said.
