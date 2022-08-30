AAPI Will Celebrate India Day At Capitol Hill In Washington DC, USA

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AAPI Will Celebrate India Day At Capitol Hill In Washington DC, USA

Doctors of Indian origin in the US will get a chance to effect change by engaging in a dialogue with the lawmakers.
The AAPI represents more than 80,000 doctors in the USA.

(Photo courtesy: aapiusa.org)

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will honour India in a special celebration of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on Capitol Hill in the United States on 21 September 2022.

AAPI being the largest medical organisation of an ethnic group in the US, the event at the US Senate Hart Building in Washington DC will celebrate the Indian American doctors who play a crucial part in defining the healthcare policies and programs at both the federal and state level, as per a press release by AAPI.

"We are proud to be part of this historic celebration of India on Capitol Hill, where we will have an opportunity to exchange views and express our concerns with dozens of US lawmakers, who will come to be part of the celebrations."
Dr. Ravi Kolli, President of American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin
According to Dr. Sampat Shivangi, the Chair of AAPI's Legislative Committee, the India Day celebrations will offer physicians of Indian-origin to become a part of the decision making process of healthcare related laws apart from fostering closer ties between India and the US.

"As physicians, we provide critical care to patients from rural and urban communities across the country. Indian American doctors are playing a crucial role in filling the nationwide physician shortage."
Dr. Sampat Shivangi, Chair of AAPI's Legislative Committee

The celebrations on the Hill will include interactive sessions with the US lawmakers and a reception hosted by Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

According to Dr. Anjana Samadder, President-Elect of AAPI, the celebrations will be a forum to facilitate discussion between Indian American physicians and the lawmakers in order to express concerns related to professional and community affairs.

Members of AAPI will also discuss ways in which they can work in tandem with the lawmakers to ensure that there is a seamless process to better serve the medically underserved.

(With inputs from American Bazaar and AAPI Press Release)

