AAPI Will Celebrate India Day At Capitol Hill In Washington DC, USA

The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) will honour India in a special celebration of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on Capitol Hill in the United States on 21 September 2022.

AAPI being the largest medical organisation of an ethnic group in the US, the event at the US Senate Hart Building in Washington DC will celebrate the Indian American doctors who play a crucial part in defining the healthcare policies and programs at both the federal and state level, as per a press release by AAPI.