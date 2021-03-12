75 Years of Independence: PM Launches ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Modi listed five pillars that will inspire the dreams and duties of Independent India. “The five pillars – freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions and resolve at 75 – will inspire the country to move forward,” he said.

Modi highlighted the importance of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent salt march, noting that salt was a “symbol of India's self-reliance. Along with the values of India, the British also hurt this self-reliance”.

“The people of India had to depend on salt coming from England. Gandhi ji understood the pain and started the movement. Soon, it became the movement of every Indian,” Modi said.