Putin's Main Opponent, Alexei Navalny's 'Death' Spells End of Politics in Russia

Active in Russian politics for more than 20 years, Navalny’s main focus was identifying and rooting out State corruption, an issue with almost limitless material in modern Russia.

He embraced new methods of bringing his investigations to as wide an audience as he could, notably the internet, particularly via his YouTube channel.

Some of his most popular clips have tens of millions of views.

But corruption investigations and blogging were not enough to really challenge Putin’s status quo in Russian politics. That’s why Navalny increasingly turned to the direct action of mass street protests.