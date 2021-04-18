Kremlin Critic Navalny ‘Could Die Any Moment’, As per Doctors

Navalny has faced multiple threats to his life. In 2018, Navalny was attacked with a bright green liquid in the Siberian city of Barnaul, by an assailant who pretended to shake his hand. In 2019, he suffered an allergic reaction in jail, allegedly from an unknown chemical substance.

On 20 August 2020 Navalny's spokesperson announced that after drinking tea while in an airport, the activist became violently ill during a flight. The plane made an emergency landing and he was rushed to a hospital in Germany.

Navalny was taken out of the coma, less than three weeks later. The German government said labs in France and Sweden confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

It was after this hospital recovery that he returned to Russia, which led to his arrest.