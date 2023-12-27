EAM S Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

Negotiations and bilateral talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov took place in Moscow on Wednesday, 27 December.
According to reports, Lavrov said India and Russia that ties are historic and have been moving consistently forward.
“Our ties are also strengthened by our stands at UN, SCO and BRICS. Both Russia and India want an open and fair international system,” he added.
Jaishankar and Lavrov discussed global events such as security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region, the situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan, as well as the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation.
According to a statement from the Russian Embassy in India before talks, "The main emphasis will be made on promoting the further building of sustainable transport, logistics and banking and financial chains, expanding the use of national currencies in mutual settlements."
Talks further focusses on issues of cooperation in high-tech areas, including space and nuclear ones, as well as the implementation of joint projects for the development of hydrocarbons on the Arctic shelf and in the Russian Far East."
"Moscow and New Delhi are committed to multipolarity as an integral factor in ensuring the balance of the world order that has emerged over the recent decades. Russia supports countries of the Global South in upholding political and economic sovereignty amid the spread of neocolonial practices."
Highlights from Jaishankar-Lavrov Press Conference
EAM Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov also held a press conference following bilateral talks in Moscow, during which the Indian minister said:
" ... India-Russia relations remain very steady, remain very strong. They are based on our strategic convergence, on our geopolitical interests, and because they are mutually beneficial. We spent a lot of time discussing political cooperation with regard to various international issues, including international organisation BRICS..."
"We have crossed $50 billion turnover last year. We expect to exceed that this year. What is important is that this trade is more balanced, it is sustainable, and it provides for fair market access. I think that was very much part of my discussions yesterday and a little bit today with Minister Sergey Lavrov as well."
"We have agreed that the negotiations between India and the Eurasian economic union for the free trade agreement will be resumed in the second half of January this year"
PM Modi Skips Annual Summit With Putin
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a five-day-visit to Russia and met representatives of the country's strategic community, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov and also engaged with members of the Indian community.
Importantly, This is the second year in a row that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has skipped the annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The last summit was held back on 6 December 2021 during Putin's visit to India, with the meeting not taking place in 2022. Moreover, Putin also skipped the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi in September 2023 and also the SCO Summit held virtually.
Shortly after landing in Moscow, Jaishankar shared a nostalgic memory of a childhood visit to Russia, posting an entry pass from the 1962 commemoration at the Red Square for the first Russian cosmonauts in space.
Alongside the invite, which the EAM would have roughly received at the age of 7, was a current picture of him at Red Square titled “How it started”, and “How it is going”.
The continuing problems over the rupee-rouble payment mechanism amid a surge in the import of Russian oil and bilateral trade and delays in supplies of defence equipment.
Amid an increased import of Russian oil and almost a four-fold economic growth between the two countries, talks are expected to focus on the rupee-rouble payment mechanisms, delays in defence equipment supply, and the India-Eurasia Economic Union (EEU) free trade agreement.
During April 2020 to March 2021, India and Russia witnessed bilateral trade totaling $8.1 billion, notes the Indian Embassy in Russia. Indian exports reached $2.6 billion, while imports from Russia stood at $5.48 billion.
Russian data, however, reports a trade volume of $9.31 billion, with Indian exports at $3.48 billion and imports at $5.83 billion, as per India's embassy in Russia, news agency ANI reported.
