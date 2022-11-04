From 'LMAO at a Billionare' to 'I'm Really Shy': All the AOC-Musk Twitter Spats

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and billionaire businessman Elon Musk have shown time again what happens when two alphas collide on Twitter.
Most recently, amidst the controversy surrounding Musk's announcement that verified Twitter users will be soon charged $8 to keep their blue tick, AOC, known for her solid game on the social media platform, tweeted the following on 2 November:
"Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually an $8/mo subscription plan."
Musk is not one to hold back, and he promptly replied, "Your feedback is appreciated, now pay $8."
Musk officially owns Twitter, with the board of directors recently agreeing to a $44 billion buyout by the SpaceX and Tesla chief.
The spat continued when Musk tweeted a screenshot of the price of an AOC supporter T shirt, circling the part of the image that showed that it cost $58.
AOC pounced on the opportunity and proudly claimed that she is "proud of this and always will be. My workers are union, make a living wage, have full healthcare, and aren’t subject to racist treatment in their workplaces. Items are made in USA. Team AOC honors and respects working people. You should try it sometime instead of union-busting."
She also went on to mock Musk by tweeting, "One guy’s business plan for a $44 billion over-leveraged purchase is apparently to run around and individually ask people for $8. Remember that next time you question yourself or your qualifications."
This is not the first public exchange between Musk and AOC on Twitter. In may earlier this year, Musk made fun of AOC's dress that she wore to Met gala. Shibetoshi Nakamoto, the creator of meme currency Dogecoin wrote in response to tweet by Musk, "I am imagining what would happen if you wore this dress to the gala for my own mental amusement."
Musk replied by tweeting that he could not read the full text.
"Can only read one side. Looks like 'ax the itch'?," he asked.
Just a few days before this incident, following reports that Elon Musk was close to closing the deal to buy Twitter, AOC had tweeted, "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special."
To this, Musk had replied, "Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy."
This was a reference to AOC sarcastically suggesting, as references in the tweet attached below, that members of the Republican Party want to date her and are upset that they can't.
In a now deleted tweeted, AOC hit back by tweeting in response to Musk, "I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok."
Given the extremely outspoken personalities of both AOC and Musk, more Twitter spats can be expected from the two, especially in light of the latter's acquisition of the company. When the next one does happen, don't forget to bookmark the tweets!
