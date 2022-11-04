From 'LMAO at a Billionare' to 'I'm Really Shy': All the AOC-Musk Twitter Spats

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and billionaire businessman Elon Musk have shown time again what happens when two alphas collide on Twitter.

Most recently, amidst the controversy surrounding Musk's announcement that verified Twitter users will be soon charged $8 to keep their blue tick, AOC, known for her solid game on the social media platform, tweeted the following on 2 November:

"Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that 'free speech' is actually an $8/mo subscription plan."