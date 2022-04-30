'Stop Hitting on Me': Elon Musk Tells US Rep AOC in Twitter Tete-a-Tete

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter earlier this week, on Friday, 29 April, engaged in a Twitter spat with United States representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after she indirectly criticised his tweet that said Democratic Party "has been hijacked by extremists".

The squabble ensued after Musk on Thursday, 28 April, tweeted to his 89.1 million followers saying, "I strongly supported Obama for President, but today’s Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists." This came hours after he put out a cartoon, showing liberals moving to the left since 2008, on the social media platform.