Elon Musk Dissolves Board of Directors After Twitter Takeover

A securities filing on Monday, 31 October, revealed that after Elon Musk took over Twitter, its board of directors was dissolved on Thursday.

CNN Business reported that Musk is now "the sole director of Twitter." Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Chairman Bret Taylor are "no longer directors."

After the company's takeover last week, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde, and others were fired as well.

On Thursday, Musk had tweeted that he was buying Twitter "because it is important to the future of civilisation to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner."

The deal to acquire Twitter, worth $44 billion, had started in April this year, when Musk announced that he had a 9.2 percent stake in the company, making him the platform's biggest shareholder.