No-Fly Zone in Ukraine Would Lead to Dire Consequences for World, Says Putin

(Photo: The Quint)
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, 5 March, warned countries of dire consequences if they imposed a "no-fly zone" in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
He also said that financial sanctions applied by Western nations against Russia were the equivalent of a declaration of war.
"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said while addressing flight attendants at a training centre near Moscow.
Putin also denied reports that martial law would be imposed in Russia, adding that such an imposition would come only if the country faced large internal or external threats.
"We don't plan to introduce any kind of special regime on Russian territory; there is currently no need," he said.
Putin also denied allegations that Russian men were forced to join the army and sent to fight against Ukraine compulsorily.
"There is not one conscript (person forced to enlist) and we don't plan for there to be," Putin said, adding, "Our army will fulfil all the tasks...Everything is going to plan."
Meanwhile, Ukranian President Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russia was making preparations to drop bombs on the south Ukrainian city of Odessa – located on the country's Black Sea coast.
"Russians have always come to Odessa. They have always felt only warmth in Odessa... And now what? Bombs against Odessa? Artillery against Odessa? Missiles against Odessa?" Zelenskyy argued.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
