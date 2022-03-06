No-Fly Zone in Ukraine Would Lead to Dire Consequences for World, Says Putin

'No Martial Law in Russia': Putin

Putin also denied reports that martial law would be imposed in Russia, adding that such an imposition would come only if the country faced large internal or external threats.

"We don't plan to introduce any kind of special regime on Russian territory; there is currently no need," he said.

Putin also denied allegations that Russian men were forced to join the army and sent to fight against Ukraine compulsorily.

"There is not one conscript (person forced to enlist) and we don't plan for there to be," Putin said, adding, "Our army will fulfil all the tasks...Everything is going to plan."