Air India Flight Departs For San Francisco From Russia With Stranded Passengers

Air India's ferry flight AI173D has taken off from the small Russian town of Magadan for San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.
In its tweet, Air India confirmed that the flight is airborne for San Francisco with all the passengers. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time).
Air India Flight AI173 bound for San Francisco from Delhi was diverted to the remote Russian city of Magadan on Tuesday, 6 June, because of an engine glitch, stated the Tata Group-owned private carrier.
Air India provided with emergency makeshift accommodations for the stranded passengers. Magadan is a remote town of Russia with infrastructural limitations.
A stranded passenger named Gagan updated NDTV about the situation via phone.
He also added, "But the other place, where some more passengers are present, is a school. They have just moved the benches and people are lying on mattresses in the classroom. There are about 20 people in one room. I heard they couldn't arrange proper food. They were given Coke and bread."
The US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the United States is closely monitoring the situation after the flight made an emergency landing.
