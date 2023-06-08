Air India Flight Departs For San Francisco From Russia With Stranded Passengers

Air India's ferry flight AI173D has taken off from the small Russian town of Magadan for San Francisco carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members.

In its tweet, Air India confirmed that the flight is airborne for San Francisco with all the passengers. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time).