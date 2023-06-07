ADVERTISEMENT

Air India Flight to USA Diverted to Russia After Engine Snag- What We Know

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, has landed safely in Russia.

The Quint
Published
World
2 min read
Air India Flight to USA Diverted to Russia After Engine Snag- What We Know
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Air India Flight AI173 bound for San Francisco from Delhi, was diverted to the remote Russian city of Magadan, on Tuesday, June 6, because of an engine glitch, stated the Tata Group-owned private carrier. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, has landed safely in Russia.

The US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the United States is closely monitoring the situation after the flight made an emergency landing. 

“I am not able to confirm how many US citizens were aboard the flight at this time. It was a flight that was bound for the United States. So, it is, of course, likely that there are American citizens on board."
Vedant Patel, The US State Department Deputy Spokesperson
Also Read

As Ukraine Shuts Airspace, Special Air India Flight to Kyiv Turns Back for Delhi

As Ukraine Shuts Airspace, Special Air India Flight to Kyiv Turns Back for Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

What We Know

In a statement released on Tuesday, Air India confirmed that all the passengers and crew have been given accommodation in hotels in Magadan. Moreover, the passengers will be provided with an alternate option to reach their destination at the earliest. 

According to reports and some photos and videos shared by passengers on social media is that they have been accommodated in dormitories and not hotels.

The airline also stated that the aircraft is currently undergoing mandatory checks adding the passengers are being provided with all support on the ground. Departure from Magadan has been delayed due to the staff working through regulatory issues in order to operate the flight.

Also Read

Air India Announces 3 Ukraine Flights This Month Amid Russia Crisis

Air India Announces 3 Ukraine Flights This Month Amid Russia Crisis

Air India's latest update

Air India released updates in a statement on its Twitter handle on Wednesday which said that a ferry flight is scheduled to operate to GDX from Mumbai in 1300 hours IST, today which would take passengers and crew of Al173 onward to San Francisco. Also, this ferry flight would be carrying food and other essentials for its passangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Families of passengers have reached out to Air India and other families on social media sharing information of what they know and asking the authorities for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some stranded passengers had shared photos and videos on social media updating about the situation.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Russia   San Francisco   Air India flight 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×