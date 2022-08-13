Afghanistan: Taliban Fighters Fire Shots in the Air To Disperse Protesting Women

They also raised banners that displayed messages like, 'August 15 is a black day.'

The Taliban seized power on 15 August 2021 after the United States withdrew its troops from the country. It had initially promised a softer version of the Islamist rule that is reminiscent of their rule over Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

That has not been the case in practice. With women bearing the brunt of the Taliban's repressive rule, tens of thousands of girls have been banned from going to secondary schools, while women have been stripped of their government jobs. Women have also been prohibited from travelling by themselves on long trips.