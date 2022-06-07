‘We’ll be Slaves’: Afghanistan Women Flee Homes to Avoid Marrying Taliban Men

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs.)

Zareen (name changed) completed her MPhil in Political Science last July from Bangladesh and returned to Afghanistan with the dream of becoming a politician and fighting to achieve equal rights for women. But when the Taliban unexpectedly overthrew the Afghanistan government in August last year and banned women’s education and political activism, her dreams were crushed.

Her tragic story doesn’t end here. The Taliban demanded from her father that his daughter become the wife of one of their veteran ‘fighters’, who made tremendous ‘sacrifices’ to defeat Americans and re-establish the Islamic system in Afghanistan.

Her father, deeply frightened, decided not to reject the demand in order to protect his family from brutal consequences, and told the commander that the family would consider the matter. For the father, tragedy lies at both ends – he will either be forced to ruin the life of his daughter or face the Taliban’s atrocities.