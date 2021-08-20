Afghanistan: Taliban Ask Imams to Urge People Not to Flee at Friday Prayers

As protests against Taliban's seizure spread to more cities of Afghanistan, the militant group approached the imams in the country to urge unity and ask people not to flee during their first Friday prayers since the collapse of the government, Reuters reported.

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.

In the past few days, as resistance erupted across the region, casualties were reported in the eastern city of Asadabad, and a witness also reported gunshots near a rally in Kabul.

The shots had later appeared to be Taliban firing into the air, Reuters reported.

On Afghanistan's independence day, visuals emerging from Kabul also showed Afghans erecting a national flag in Abdul Haq square in Kabul. However, subsequently, the Taliban is reported to have replaced the black, red, and green national flag with their own white flag.

Taliban offered no comment on the matter.