Afghanistan: Taliban 'Blows Up' Statue of Shiite Militia Leader

Taliban seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday evening, with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the war-torn country.

Video footage of Taliban commanders and armed militants moving within the walls of the presidential palace was broadcast by international media organisations on Sunday evening.



Meanwhile, swarms of people attempted to escape the impending Taliban rule, as is apparent from the visuals of panic, fear and chaos that emerged from the crowded airport of Kabul.

The Taliban's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, meanwhile, reportedly told the media in Kabul on Tuesday that the security of foreign embassies is important to Taliban and they will be completely safe.



Further, speaking to Britain's Sky News, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban's political office in Doha said: "The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed. There are different types of hijab, not limited to burqa."