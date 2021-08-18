Afghanistan Crisis: US Soldier Vlogs About How Taliban Cornered Their Forces

The Taliban, after capturing Afghanistan's capital Kabul, on Sunday, 15 August, has now taken control of weapons abandoned by the US troops, shows this vlog, that has been put out by a US soldier on Twitter.

Visuals in the video also show weapons that include guns, helmets and backpacks of the US troops stacked in line on the ground, being guarded by the Taliban militants at the Kabul airport.

Standing at a vantage point, the soldier also shows how the Taliban has captured all corners of the airport including the passenger side of the terminal. Multiple helicopters can also be seen flying around the perimeter of the airport.