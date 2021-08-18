Afghanistan Crisis: US Soldier Vlogs About How Taliban Cornered Their Forces

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy that was previously manned by American troops, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The Taliban, after capturing Afghanistan's capital Kabul, on Sunday, 15 August, has now taken control of weapons abandoned by the US troops, shows this vlog, that has been put out by a US soldier on Twitter.
Visuals in the video also show weapons that include guns, helmets and backpacks of the US troops stacked in line on the ground, being guarded by the Taliban militants at the Kabul airport.
Standing at a vantage point, the soldier also shows how the Taliban has captured all corners of the airport including the passenger side of the terminal. Multiple helicopters can also be seen flying around the perimeter of the airport.
"We keep hearing lots of small arms fire, couple of explosions just rock the compound, as helicopters pass around really close. I see lots of traces of fire," says the US soldier in the video as he waits for a "go order" to "demolish things" from his team.
He then goes on to explain the situation around him.
Ever since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, the situation in the country has been very tense, with Afghans and foreign nationals desperately attempting to flee the nation.
On Monday, the Kabul international airport was filled with chaos as desperate Afghan residents tried to flee the country to save themselves from the Taliban government. Visuals that emerged have even showed some Afghans latching themselves onto the aircraft from outside, even as the flight was taking off.
