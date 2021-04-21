Former Cop Derek Chauvin Convicted of George Floyd’s Murder

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin has been convicted of George Floyd's murder. The ex-cop – who had pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck, which eventually killed him – was found guilty on all three charges against him.

Twelve jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after just 10 hours of deliberations, as per The Washington Post.

Judge Peter Cahill announced the jury's verdict at Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. He thanked the jury for a "heavy duty jury service", and announced the revocation of Chauvin's bail.

Following the verdict, Chauvin was handcuffed and taken into custody by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. The sentencing for the case will happen in eight weeks. Chauvin is expected to spend decades in prison.

Chauvin was transferred to the Minnesota Correctional Facility–Oak Park Heights, as per CNN.