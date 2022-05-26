4 Bomb Blasts in Mosque, Buses Kill 12 in Afghanistan; ISIS Claims 3 Attacks

Four bomb blasts in Afghanistan targeting four minibuses and a mosque killed at least 12 people on the night of Wednesday, 25 May. Terror organisation Islamic State has claimed responsibility for three of the bombs.

Two worshippers were killed after an explosion at Hazrat Zakaria Mosque in the capital city of Kabul, while at least 10 were injured, as per the interior ministry of the Taliban-led government. The blast occurred when people were assembled for evening prayers, as per reports.

Kabul's emergency hospital, however, said that 5 bodies and 22 wounded persons were brought to the hospital in connection with the mosque blast.