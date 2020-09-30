Frank Talk on Recent Happenings: MEA on 19th India-China WMCC Meet

India and China “reviewed the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border areas and had frank and detailed discussions on the developments since the last meeting,” informed the MEA in the statement following the 19th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on Wednesday, 30 September. The Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs led the Indian delegation and the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation at the meeting.

WHAT DID THE MEA SAY?

The MEA, in its statement, said:

“The two sides attached importance to the meetings between the two Defence Ministers and the two Foreign Ministers held earlier this month.”

“They also noted that the agreement between the two Foreign Ministers should be sincerely implemented to ensure disengagement at all the friction points along the LAC,” MEA further said and added that in this regard, India and China “positively evaluated” the outcome of the 6th Senior Commanders meeting.

“They emphasised the need to implement the steps outlined in the joint press release issued after the last meeting of the senior commanders so as to avoid misunderstandings and to maintain stability on the ground. In this context, the need to strengthen communication, especially between the ground commanders, was emphasised by both sides.” MEA

Further, according to MEA, both India and China have agreed that the next round of the meeting of Senior Commanders should be held at an early date. This, according to MEA, will be done “so that both sides can work towards early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC in accordance with the existing bilateral agreement and protocols, and fully restore peace and tranquility.”

BACKGROUND

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in border areas," said the MEA spokesperson, had said after the previous meeting.