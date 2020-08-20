Candid Exchange of Views in 18th India-China WMCC Meeting: MEA
India and China have reportedly acknowledged that there exists a need to maintain close communication.
The 18th Meeting of the India-China Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) took place of Thursday, 20 August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson informed, according to ANI.
"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in border areas," said the MEA spokesperson.
WHAT DID THE MEA SAY?
“They reaffirmed that in accordance with agreements reached between foreign ministers, the sides will continue to work towards complete disengagement along LAC in western sector. They agreed to resolve outstanding issues expeditiously, according to existing agreements, protocols.”MEA Spokesperson
Further, stating that the two sides agreed that "restoration of peace, tranquillity in border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations", the MEA informed that ongoing engagements, including the WMCC, will continue.
According to PTI, India and China have acknowledged that there exists a need to maintain close communication via diplomatic and military channels, in order to ensure complete disengagement.
WHAT IS THE CHINESE EMBASSY SAYING?
The Chinese embassy has, according to ANI, said that India and China reviewed the situation in border areas between the two countries, positively evaluated progress made in disengagement of frontline forces, exchanged candid and in-depth views on remaining issues on ground and enhanced mutual understanding.
Further, according to ANI, the Chinese embassy said:
“They agreed to implement consensus between foreign ministers and Special Representatives on China-India boundary question, maintain communication via military and diplomatic channels, further cool down border situation and jointly maintain peace-tranquillity in border areas.”
