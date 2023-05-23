Fact-Check: Media Organisations Fall For Zomato’s 'Joke' on Rs 2,000 Notes

Food delivery company Zomato shared a photo of man wearing their company's t-shirt and lying on a pile of Rs 2,000 notes on their official Twitter handle. The post's caption said, "since Friday, 72% of our cash on delivery orders were paid in ₹2000 notes."

Media outlets amplified the claim: Several news organisations such as Times of India, India Today, Hindustan Times, English Jagran, NDTV, Mint, Business Today, Economic Times, and India.com.

(Swipe right to view some of the claims.)