Does This Video Show Muslim Men Killing Female RSS Supporter in Kerala? No!

The speech in the video: On going through the speech, we found that the people were speaking in Malayalam. We translated it to English and the transcript can be read here.

Person One: She fought, and she stood bravely against the RSS. In the end, the RSS killed her too...For what, did you kill this innocent reporter?

Attacker: We are from RSS. We are patriots.

Person One: Did you hear them? They are RSS people, the ones who betrayed the independence struggle and who shot Mahatma Gandhi. They are the ones, the people of RSS. It is dangerous. Silence is dangerous. Fascism is dangerous. Despite fascism reaching up to your kitchen, the silence is dangerous, it is dangerous.