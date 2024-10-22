Video Does Not Show Shooter of Baba Siddique Giving a Press Conference

A video of a man talking to the press with police personnel around him is circulating on social media. It is being claimed that he shot politician Baba Siddique.

Siddique, a close aide of actor Salman Khan and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) leader was shot and killed by people allegedly with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on 12 October.

What does the man say?: Speaking to the press, the man said that Siddique was not a good man.