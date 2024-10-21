Old Video of Vivek Oberoi Praising Bishnoi Community Viral as Recent

advertisement
Amid reports of Bollywood actor Salman Khan receiving death threats, a video of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi praising the Bishnoi community is being circulated on the internet as the latter's recent statements.
What did Oberoi say?: In the 17-seconds-long clip, he could be heard saying, "There is only one community in the world, the Bishnoi community, where mothers would look after the orphaned deer like their own children."
What led us to the truth?: We conducted a keyword search using the Hindi words "विवेक ओबेरॉय बिश्नोई" and found a longer version of the clip posted on a verified YouTube channel called 'JambhSar Media'.
It was posted on 4 February 2023 and its title when translated to English said, "Film actor Vivek Oberoi becomes Bishnoi."
At around the mark, one could be see Oberoi making the same remarks as seen in the viral video.
News reports about the event: As per a Gulf News report, more than 500 delegates from India participated in the 2023 International Environment Conference to applaud the great work of the Bishnoi society.
Various personalities like Devendra Budia, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Renuka Abdullah, Vivek Oberoi, and Dr Sanjay Sinh were present at the event.
Conclusion: The video is old and is being incorrectly shared as a recent one.
