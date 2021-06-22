Only Muslim Candidates Recruited in WB Police? Misleading Claim!

Sharing a merit list of 50 candidates for West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Shiv Pratap Shukla accused the state government of “appeasement politics” and said that there were no “Hindus in the list”.

While the list shared by Shukla has not been tampered with or edited, the claim is misleading as this is just one part of the OBC category list shared by Shukla. There are other lists (even for the OBC category) which enlists names of candidates belonging to other communities.

The state of West Bengal recognises two divisions under the OBC Category – OBC (A) and OBC (B). As on 21 June 2021, the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes’ website shows majority of the candidates in category A are from the Muslim community, while OBC (B) has a higher proportion people from the Hindu community.