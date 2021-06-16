Rajasthan Govt Only Vaccinating Rohingya Muslims? False Claim

We searched for news reports about the Rajasthan government vaccinating Hindu refugees from Pakistan and came across a news report by Outlook, published on 5 June.

The story mentioned that the Rohingya refugees in Jaipur were not able to get vaccinated because they don’t have an Aadhaar card, though they have a card allotted by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the report said.

As far as the Pakistani Hindu refugees are concerned, they, too, were not getting vaccines in the state due to lack of Aadhaar cards or other prescribed documents, but the state started vaccinating them after the Rajasthan High Court pulled them up on 28 May.

The high court’s order said that Pakistan refugees are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines according to the central government’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that was issued on 6 May.