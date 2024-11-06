Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, White House Press Secretary Did Not Ignore Question About Hurricane Aid

No, White House Press Secretary Did Not Ignore Question About Hurricane Aid

The viral video is clipped. The full video of the briefing shows Karine Jean-Pierre answering Doocy's question.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The viral video has been edited to make it appear as if the question was ignored.</p></div>
i

The viral video has been edited to make it appear as if the question was ignored.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A video of a press briefing at the US’ White House, which shows White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre taking questions from reporters is being shared on social media.

The claim: The 18-second clip is being shared to claim that when a reporter asked about Congress approving funds for Lebanon without meeting, but needing to meet before approving funds for people affected by hurricane Helene in North Carolina, the former ignored the question and walked off the stage.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user ‘@_ROB_29’ had gathered over 21 lakh views.

(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

But…?: The viral video has been edited to make it appear as if the question was ignored.

  • The full version of the press meeting on the White House’s official YouTube channel shows Jean-Pierre responding to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s question, telling him about the administration’s response.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Visual Shared as Diwali Celebrations Between India-Pak Troops

How did we find out the truth?: We looked for the full video of the press briefing on the White House’s official YouTube channel.

  • The briefing seen in the viral video was held on 7 October.

At the 46-minute mark, we saw the same reporter, identified as Fox News’ Peter Doocy, asking a question about funding.

  • He talks about the Biden administration having enough money “to send to Lebanon without Congress coming back,” but having to convene to approve aid for North Carolina, which was recently hit by Hurricane Helene. “Do I have that right?” Doocy asks. 

  • Immediately answering the question, Karine Jean-Pierre told Doocy that the president and vice-president had put “more than 200 million dollars” towards helping the survivors of the disaster.

“Before the hurricane hit, we pre-positioned more than 1,500 federal folks on the ground to help,” she told Doocy, adding that the administration had ensured that every state received their requested emergency declaration.

  • She then goes on to say that despite this, “people want to do disinformation, misinformation, which is dangerous, because when folks on the ground hear that, they may not want to ask for the help that they need, that is there for them.”

  • The last part of the viral video can be seen at the 49:41 timestamp, where Jean-Pierre concluded the briefing after responding to Doocy’s question.


Conclusion: An edited clip has gone viral with the false claim that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre ignored Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s question about the Biden administration.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Also ReadFact-Check: Photo of Christian Cross in TTD Chair BR Naidu’s Office Is Edited

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT