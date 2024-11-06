US Election: Swing State Georgia Win Takes Trump to 246 Votes, Harris at 187

US Presidential Election 2024: The key swing states of Georgia and North Carolina have been called for Donald Trump, taking him to 246 electoral college votes, according to CNN. His opponent Kamala Harris is currently trailing with 187 votes. However, the election is still too close to call as the verdicts in five swing states are yet to be announced.
A total of 270 electoral college votes are required to win the presidential election.
Here are the total number of states called in favour of Donald Trump so far:
North Carolina (swing state), Georgia (swing state), Idaho, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Mississippi, Montana, Utah, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, West Virginia, Nebraska, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Here are the total number of states called in favour of Kamala Harris so far:
Oregon, California, Colorado, New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Delaware, Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, Hawaii, and Vermont.
Among the remaining swing states, Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while Harris has taken the lead in Arizona and Michigan. Leads are not in yet for Nevada.
With Harris' chances of victory looking slim, she will have to secure the "blue wall" states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania to remain alive in this contest.
Trump & Harris' Final Campaign Pitches
On 4 November, a day before the polling was conducted, Trump made his final campaign pitch in Grand Rapids, Michigan – a key battleground state – which he had chosen in his previous two campaigns as well. He was accompanied by media personality Megyn Kelly at the rally.
At the nearly two-hour-long event, Trump took potshots at a number of Democrats. While he called Harris a "radical left lunatic who destroyed San Francisco”, he alluded to former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a "crooked" and "evil" person.
The event had started two hours behind schedule as Trump participated in three other campaign events in the day in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Reading and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania before travelling to Michigan.
On the other hand, Harris made her final campaign pitch in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where she travelled to five cities. She finally ended her campaign at the Art Museum in Philadelphia where she was joined by an array of celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, and Will.I.Am, among others.
"So Philadelphia, you ready to do this? Are we ready to vote? Are we ready to win? It's good to be back in the City Brotherly of Love," Harris had said while addressing a crowd of thousands.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)