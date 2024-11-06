US Election: Swing State Georgia Win Takes Trump to 246 Votes, Harris at 187

US Presidential Election 2024: The key swing states of Georgia and North Carolina have been called for Donald Trump, taking him to 246 electoral college votes, according to CNN. His opponent Kamala Harris is currently trailing with 187 votes. However, the election is still too close to call as the verdicts in five swing states are yet to be announced.

A total of 270 electoral college votes are required to win the presidential election.

Here are the total number of states called in favour of Donald Trump so far:

North Carolina (swing state), Georgia (swing state), Idaho, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Mississippi, Montana, Utah, Louisiana, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Texas, Arkansas, South Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, West Virginia, Nebraska, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Here are the total number of states called in favour of Kamala Harris so far:

Oregon, California, Colorado, New York, Illinois, Rhode Island, Delaware, Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, Hawaii, and Vermont.