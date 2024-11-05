Old, Unrelated Visual Shared as Diwali Celebrations Between India-Pak Troops

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Visual Shared as Diwali Celebrations Between India-Pak Troops

This visual is from 2015, when the Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged sweets on Republic Day.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video is from 2015 and shows exchange of sweets on Republic Day.&nbsp;</p></div>
Fact-Check: This video is from 2015 and shows exchange of sweets on Republic Day. 

(Source: The Quint) 

A video showing Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanging sweets on a bridge is going viral on social media platforms.

Those sharing wrote, "The exchange of Diwali sweets on the India-Pakistan border."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • The visual is from 2015 and shows the two troops exchanging greetings and sweets on Republic Day.

What we found: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a Google reverse image on some of them.

  • We came across a post by news agency Asian News International (ANI) from 26 January 2015 which carried a similar visual.

  • The agency had also posted stating, "Kaman Setu, Uri: Sweets exchange ceremony between Indian & Pak Army on R Day," on the same date.

  • The Economic Times also reported on the occasion in 2015 and noted the Army's 12 Infantry Brigade unit traded sweets with their Pakistan counterparts at Kaman Post in the Uri sector on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad Road.

  • Team WebQoof debunked this claim in 2019, as well. You can read the story here.

  • There is no official news or visual about the two troops exchanging pleasantries or sweets on Diwali in 2024.

Conclusion: An old visual of Indian-Pakistani troops exchanging sweets is being shared as recent.

