Fact-Check: Old Video of News18 Report on IUML Rally in Kerala Shared as Recent

A video of News18 India's coverage of a rally where 'anti-Hindu' slogans were reportedly raised is being shared on social media platforms.

The rally allegedly took place in Kerala.

Those sharing claimed that the rally was taken out by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's member, the Muslim League.

Who shared it?: Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) -State Vice President of Andhra Pradesh shared this claim.