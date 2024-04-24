Clipped Video of Rajdeep Sardesai Goes Viral to Claim Karnataka Supports PM Modi

Fact-Check: An edited video of Rajdeep Sardesai's video report from Karnataka is going viral with misleading political narrative.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video has gone viral on social media which shows journalist Rajdeep Sardesai interviewing locals in Karnataka inside a bus.
He asks them their preferred politician and party against the backdrop of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and almost everyone shows their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using "Rajdeep Sardesai Karnataka interview bus" and this led us to a video shared by India Today on it's official X (formerly Twitter).
The longer version of this video was shared on 16 April 2024 and it showed several responses supporting Congress which were not included in the viral video.
In the video, the first woman responds to Sardesai states that she is happy with the free bus ride. The second woman also states that she will vote for Siddaramaiah as he has given them cash benefits, free bus rides, and has reduced their electricity bills.
Following this response, people around her also start agreeing with her in support of Siddaramaiah.
The third woman in the video also mentions that her vote will go to the Congress party.
Now at 2:00 timestamp, the viral video starts where the next woman and others following her show their support for PM Modi.
Sardesai's response to the claim: Sardesai took to X to clarify that a clipped video of their report is being shared to spread "political agenda".
"Why not also show the voices who endorsed CM Siddaramaiah? Or is it a case of all is fair in politics?," he says.
Conclusion: An edited video of Rajdeep Sardesai's video report from Karnataka is going viral with misleading political narrative.
