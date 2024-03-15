WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Karnataka, Delhi’s Inderlok & More

WebQoof Recap: Here are the viral pieces of misinformation that we debunked this week.
(Source: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
From misinformation around Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Delhi's Inderlok, where a group of Muslim men were harassed by a police personnel, and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, here are the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
A video showing a huge group of people surrounding multiple police officers went viral on social media, with the claim that it depicts Sub Inspector Manoj Kumar Tomar being assaulted by a Muslim mob.
This video comes after Tomar physically assaulted a group of Muslim men for offering prayers on the side of a road in Delhi's Inderlok.
North Delhi police took to their social media and clarified that this video does not show mob attacking Tomar.
They also mentioned that the video was from 9 March, Friday and showed protests after Tomar was taken to the police station.
A video of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where he is speaking in Kannada, was being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing the video claimed that Siddaramaiah said that he wished to be born a Muslim in his next life.
An archive of the post can be found here.
The claim is false as this video is clipped.
The CM was referring to HD Deve Gowda who had once expressed his refusal to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had even mentioned that if given another life, he would prefer to be born as a Muslim because he considered the BJP a communal party.
A video of a woman chanting the Gayatri Mantra, a Hindu prayer, in the presence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is going viral on the internet.
Those sharing claimed that it occurred recently while the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, was taking oath of office.
An archive can be seen here.
The video does not show the recent swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan's newly elected prime minister.
This video is from March 2017, showing a performance of an artist singing the Gayatri Mantra in Pakistan during a Holi festival event.
A video showing individuals vandalizing a shop's signboard in, with claims that the incident occurred in Karnataka.
Those sharing claimed that it was targeted because the shop carried saffron flags and signboards.
An archive of the post can be found here.
Social media users shared a claim that former Rajya Sabha member and artist Mithun Chakraborty has passed away.
In the video being shared, Chakraborty could be seen in a hospital bed with a man greeting him.
An archive can be seen here.
The actor's children confirmed to The Quint that their father was "doing well."
This clip is recent and shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Dilip Ghosh meeting Chakraborty at a hospital, after the latter suffered a stroke.
