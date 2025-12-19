WebQoof Recap: Around Bondi Beach Terror Attack, RSS, Rahul Gandhi & More

advertisement
From fake claims around the recent Bondi beach terror attack to a fake letter going viral with a claim that around 163 pilots resigned following the India-Pakistan conflict, read our recap to find out the top five pieces of misinformation from this week.
A video report purportedly aired by Firstpost was shared to claim that it showed AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi admitting that he knew the shooters of the Bondi beach terror attack in Australia.
The clip was shared with a caption saying, "Asaduddin Owaisi drops a bombshell in interview with Pallavi Sharma: He knew the Akram brothers—Naveed and Sajid—from UP. Calls Sajid a "decent man" whose son is mentally unwell. (sic)."
However, the video report was actually created using two old and manipulated clips. We did not find any evidence of Owaisi making such remarks.
A monochromatic video allegedly showing the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members dancing went viral on the internet as an archival footage recorded in 1942.
The users sharing the clip claimed that the RSS members were dancing to an unrelated song rather than ‘Vande Mataram.’
We found that the video was from 2015 and was taken during the Sangh Shiksha Varg third anniversary in Maharashtra's Nagpur.
A video of a civilian tackling and disarming one of the shooters involved in the Bondi beach terror attack went viral on the internet with users identifying the former as one 'Edward Crabtree.'
However, we found that the claim was false as the person who disarmed one of the shooters was identified as Ahmed al-Ahmed.
A Right to Information (RTI) response letter was going viral on social media platforms to claim that around 780 pilots had resigned in the last five years, where 163 resignations came after the India-Pakistan conflict.
Team WebQoof found that the RTI response letter was doctored to add the figures for 2025.
A video of Congress' Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Lok Sabha was being circulated with a claim that it showed him saying that the elections in Pakistan were more credible than India.
In reality, the viral video was digitally altered. There was no evidence to support the claim that Gandhi indeed made such statements in the Lok Sabha.
