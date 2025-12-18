This Video of Elephant Rescuing a Tiger From Being Swept Away Is AI-Generated

advertisement
A video of a tiger climbing on top of an elephant is going viral on the internet with a claim that it shows a Sumatran elephant attempting to rescue a wildcat from being swept away by strong current in Indonesia.
What did the viral post say?: The clip was posted with a caption that said, "A rare and touching incident was captured during flash floods in Sumatra. The video shows a Sumatran elephant attempting to rescue a tiger swept away by the strong current. This rare moment immediately went viral on Indonesian social media."
What's the truth?: The video has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and does not show real visuals.
How did we find that out?: At first, we noticed that the water had a smoothed texture and the clip had a glossy texture to it. These are common features that are spotted in AI-generated visuals.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools named 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
While the first tool showed over 88 percent probability, two detectors of the second tool gave conclusive results of the video being an AI-generated one.
The tool showed over 88 percent probability of the video being an AI one.
Two detectors of the second tool gave conclusive results of the video being an AI-generated one.
Conclusion: This makes it clear that the video was indeed an AI-generated one and did not show real visuals.
