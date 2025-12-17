2015 Video Showing RSS Members Dancing Viral as 'Archival Footage' From 1942

A black and white coloured clip allegedly of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members dancing is being shared on social media.
Those sharing noted that it was from 1942 or the period of Independence and was sourced from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) archives, indicating they were dancing to an unrelated song rather than ‘Vande Mataram.’
Some users also claimed that in 1942, while India was chanting “Inquilab Zindabad,” the RSS was dancing and effectively performing choreography for the British Raj.
What we found: At first, we divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran Google reverse image search, which directed us to a similar video reported by Aaj Tak on .
The caption mentioned that RSS members were observed dancing before a meeting in Nagpur.
The report stated that the dance took place at the third anniversary gathering of the Sangh Shiksha Varg, attended by several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his entire cabinet.
We compared the frames of the viral clip with the Aaj Tak report and found similarities.
We also found the same video on Zee 24 Taas in Marathi from , which mentioned that RSS members were dancing at a gathering to celebrate the third anniversary of the Sangh Shiksha Varg.
Conclusion: The viral video is not from 1942 but taken in 2015 in Nagpur, Maharashtra.
