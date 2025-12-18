Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019This MEA Letter to High Commission for Cooperation With Aussie Agencies Is Fake

This MEA Letter to High Commission for Cooperation With Aussie Agencies Is Fake

The MEA clarified on X that the letter is fake.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A fake letter is being shared to falsely claim that the Ministry of External Affairs directed the Indian High Commission in Canberra to fully cooperate with Australian agencies for the probe into one of the Bondi gunmen.</p></div>
i

A fake letter is being shared to falsely claim that the Ministry of External Affairs directed the Indian High Commission in Canberra to fully cooperate with Australian agencies for the probe into one of the Bondi gunmen.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

advertisement

A letter, purportedly sent to the Indian High Commission in Australia's Canberra by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), undersigned by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, is being shared on social media.

What does it say?: The letter instructs the High Commission to "extend full and unconditional cooperation to the Government of Australia and its designated investigative agencies," in light of the Bondi Beach terror attack on 14 December.

The claim: It is being shared to claim that after one of the two gunmen, Sajid Akram, was found to be of Indian origin, India extended its full cooperation for the investigation.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the letter is fabricated.

Also ReadVideo of Australian PM Albanese Suspending Visas for Pakistanis Is a Deepfake

How do we know?: We carried out keyword searches to check if there were any reports or releases about the MEA's directive.

  • However, we did not find the document in question, or its contents, shared by any official or credible source.

  • Neither the MEA's website, nor the Indian High Commission in Canberra's website carried any document of this nature.

Since we did not find any evidence of the letter being authentic, we continued to look for documents bearing the foreign secretary's signature on the MEA's website.

  • This led us to a 2018 file, which was a bilateral agreement between India and Myanmar, when Foreign Secretary Misri was serving as the Ambassador of India to Myanmar.

  • Misri's signature in this document was vastly different than the one seen in the viral claim, which simply carried the word 'Vikram' (विक्रम) in the Devnagari script.

Foreign Secretary Misri's letter is different.

(Source: X/MEA/Altered by The Quint)

MEA clarifies: Taking to their X handle, the MEA called out the letter, dubbing it "fake."

Conclusion: A fake letter is being shared to falsely claim that the Ministry of External Affairs directed the Indian High Commission in Canberra to fully cooperate with Australian agencies for the probe into one of the Bondi gunmen.

Also ReadFake Article Misidentifies Bondi Beach ‘Hero’ as 'Edward Crabtree'

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT