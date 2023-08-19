How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

WebQoof Quiz | Take our quiz and find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
(Photo: The Quint)
From edited images of The Times of India's Instagram account shared to mislead people about the daily losing millions of followers after Virat Kohli called them out to old visuals of demolition in Khargone falsely linked with Haryana, take our quiz to find out how much misinformation fooled you this week.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)