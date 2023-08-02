No, Salman Khan Didn't Lose 3 Mn Followers on Instagram After Bashing Elvish

A screenshot of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Instagram profile with over 66.8 million followers is going viral with another screenshot showing a relatively less number of followers with 63.7 million.

What's the claim?: The claim suggests that Khan lost more than three million followers on this social media platform after he rebuked YouTuber Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Who shared it?: Along with several social media users, news websites like English Jagran and The Siasat Daily also shared the claim.