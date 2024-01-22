No, Tesla Showroom Owner Didn't Organise Light Show Dedicated to Lord Ram in USA

Fact-check:This viral post about the owner of Tesla showroom in the USA organised a light show ahead of Ram temple's consecration is misleading.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing several cars lighting up while they are lined up in a formation of 'RAM' is going viral on social media amidst the opening of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The claim states that this was organised by the owner of the Tesla showroom in Maryland, United States.
An archive of this post can be seen here.
(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)
What's the truth?: This claim is misleading.
The video is indeed from Maryland, USA but it does not show a light show organised by the owner of Tesla showroom.
The General Secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) confirmed to us that this was organised by VHPA volunteers with over 250 personally-owned Tesla vehicles.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing relevant keyword search on Google, we came across a report shared by news agency Asian News International (ANI) on 14 January.
The report more than 150 cars parked strategically in 'RAM' formation held a light show in Maryland, USA and this was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA).
This was organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA).
Statement from VHPA: Taking a cue, we checked VHPA's official website and contacted Amitabh Mittal, General Secretary of VHPA.
He confirmed to us that the viral claim is about the owner of Tesla showroom arranging this event is false.
"VHPA's Maryland DC Chapter volunteers arranged this fear with over 250 personally owned Tesla vehicles. We arranged rallies in 21 states and 41 cities across USA and 60 plus car rallies," Mittal added.
He also sent us the YouTube link of the video shared by VHPA's official channel and the clip matched the viral video.
Conclusion: This viral post about the owner of Tesla showroom in the USA organised a light show ahead of Ram temple's consecration is misleading.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)