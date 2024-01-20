Video of Lord Ram’s Image on Clock Tower Is From Dehradun, Not Srinagar

Fact-Check | The video is not from Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video which shows an image of Lord Ram being projected on a clock tower is being shared on social media platforms as a visuals from Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
The claim comes ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which is scheduled to take place on 22 January.
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of a Google Chrome extension, InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.
A Google search directed us to the same video uploaded on an unverified YouTube channel named 'Swadesh News'.
It was shared on 19 January and its title when translated to English said, "Laser Show of Lord Ram at Clock Tower of Dehradun."
News reports: A report published in Hindustan Times said that pictures of Lord Ram were displayed through laser light in the clock tower in Dehradun on Wednesday, 17 January.
Media agency ANI shared visuals of the clock tower in Dehradun, where different images of Lord Ram were being displayed.
Geolocating the place: We searched for 'Clock Tower Dehradun' on Google Maps and using the help of street view option, we were able to locate the tower where the images of Lord Ram were being projected.
We compared a keyframe from the viral clip to the visual available on Google Maps from 2022, and could conclude that the images of Lord Ram were being projected on the clock tower in Dehradun.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
Comparing clock towers in Dehradun & Srinagar: Team WebQoof further used the help of Google Maps and compared pictures of clock tower in Dehradun with the one present in Srinagar.
Both the clock towers are differently structured.
CM Dhami's post on X: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared some visuals from Dehradun on his official X handle, which showed people on the streets listening to different songs dedicated to Lord Ram.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video showing images of Lord Ram being projected on a clock tower is from Dehradun and not Srinagar as claimed.
