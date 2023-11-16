Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Kajol Changing Clothes Is a Deepfake!

The viral video which is being shared as one of Bollywood actor Kajol changing clothes is a deepfake.
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: We noticed that towards the end of the video, the person's eyes appeared to glitch, indicating that the video was morphed.
One eye appears to remain open and looking up, while the other looks down.
Next, we divided the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
This led us to an article by The Sun, which carried a similar visual in an article about fashionable mid-sized outfits.
We came across a similar visual of a woman in a yellow dress in this article.
This article carried a screenshot from the viral video, identifying the woman as TikTok user from the UK.
Here, we saw that the in had shared the viral clip as part of a video about affordable summer dresses on 5 June.
The influencer, Rosie Breen, shared her video on 5 June.
On comparing this clip to the viral video, we noticed similarities.
Conclusion: A video of English social media influencer has been altered to superimpose Bollywood actor Kajol's face on the influencer's body, which has gone viral.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)