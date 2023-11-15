Did Amit Shah Ask People in MP to 'Not Vote For BJP Candidate'? No!

At 7:02 timestamp, the viral part starts playing where he says, "Brothers and sisters, when you go to vote on 17th, remember one thing - do not vote to make Manoj Nirbhay Singh MLA."

He continues his statement, which has been clipped from the viral clip, that says, "With your vote, he will definitely become an MLA but your vote will go towards the development and security of Madhya Pradesh. Your one vote will bring BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Modi's double engine government will be formed."