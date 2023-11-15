Did Amit Shah Ask People in MP to 'Not Vote For BJP Candidate'? No!

Fact-Check: A clipped video of Amit Shah's speech is going viral to claim that he asked not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
A video clip of Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media to claim that he has asked the people of Madhya Pradesh 'to not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in Depalpur'.
What's the truth?: This is a clipped video.
During Shah's recent speech in Depalpur on 11 November, he encouraged the voters to vote for the BJP and choose Manoj Nirbhay Singh.
How did we find out the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we came across a recent post by BJP's official Facebook page from 11 November.
The post carried a video of Shah's speech at Depalpur where he encouraged the voters to vote for Manoj Nirbhay Singh.
At 7:02 timestamp, the viral part starts playing where he says, "Brothers and sisters, when you go to vote on 17th, remember one thing - do not vote to make Manoj Nirbhay Singh MLA."
He continues his statement, which has been clipped from the viral clip, that says, "With your vote, he will definitely become an MLA but your vote will go towards the development and security of Madhya Pradesh. Your one vote will bring BJP government in Madhya Pradesh. Modi's double engine government will be formed."
Singh is representing the BJP from Depalpur, Indore.
The same speech was also live streamed on Shah's official YouTube channel on 11 November.
Conclusion: A clipped video of Amit Shah's speech is going viral to claim that he asked people to not vote for the BJP in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.
