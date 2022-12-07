Fact-Check: This Photo of PM Modi With Estranged Wife Jashodaben is Edited

The truth: The viral image has been edited to add the picture of Jashodaben. The original picture was reportedly taken when PM Modi visited his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to seek her blessings before casting his vote in the 2022 Gujarat Elections.

How did we find it out?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image, which led us to a tweet posted by NDTV. It was uploaded on 4 December and carried the viral picture.

On comparing, one can notice that the picture has been edited.