Fact-Check: This Photo of PM Modi With Estranged Wife Jashodaben is Edited

Fact-check | The image has been edited to add Jashodaben's picture.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A picture showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting with his mother and estranged wife, Jashodaben is being widely shared on the internet with a claim that he met the two of them during his recent Gujarat visit.
Social media users have shared it with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Bharat Jodo Yatra was successful. Long separated couple met during the Gujarat elections. Narendra Modi with Jashodaben."
An archive of the post can be seen here.
The post has gone extremely viral on social media platforms.
Several social media users have shared the image on the internet.
The truth: The viral image has been edited to add the picture of Jashodaben. The original picture was reportedly taken when PM Modi visited his mother's residence in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to seek her blessings before casting his vote in the 2022 Gujarat Elections.
How did we find it out?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image, which led us to a tweet posted by NDTV. It was uploaded on 4 December and carried the viral picture.
On comparing, one can notice that the picture has been edited.
A comparison between both the images clearly highlights the similarities.
We also found a video uploaded by ANI on 4 December, which mentioned that PM Modi visited his mother's residence in Gandhinagar to seek her blessings before casting vote at the Ranip polling booth.
The video did not show any visuals of Jashodaben.
Further, we noticed a watermark on the viral image which mentioned a social media handle "Deep4IND".
The stamp of the social media accounts can be seen on the viral image.
Taking this as a cue, we searched for the handle on Instagram and came across the viral post uploaded on 4 December.
The account's bio mentioned "satire and sarcasm", and it regularly uploads such satirical posts.
The page regularly uploads similar satirical content.
Conclusion: The picture showing PM Modi sitting with his mother and estranged wife is edited.
