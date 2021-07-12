No, That's Not Ayodhya Railway Station; Video is From Gandhinagar
The video is not that of Ayodhya railway station, but of Gandhinagar station.
A video claiming to be the Ayodhya railway station has gone massively viral on the internet.
However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the claim is false and the video is from Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat and not Ayodhya.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the video reads that the "Ayodhya railway station is ready."
The video has also been shared by a Twitter user called Renuka Jain, who has been called out multiple times for sharing misinformation in the past. An archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.
WHAT WE FOUND
Upon a closer watch in the viral video, we found the word 'Gandhi Ashram' painted on the wall and also the logo of Gujarat tourism.
Next, we found that a Twitter user had commented on the post of Renuka Jain saying that it is from Gandhinagar station.
We then got in touch with a local reporter in Ahmedabad and he confirmed to us that the viral video is from Gandhinagar. He also helped us source the video which has now gone viral with the misleading claim.
A clearer version of the viral video shows 'Gujarat tourism' written on the wall and signboards which are in Gujarati.
We also found a video of Gandhinagar railway station on YouTube. The video was posted by a YouTube blogger on 23 March.
The YouTuber also speaks of the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre that is just opposite the station, and it is also visible in the viral video.
Though it is true that Ayodhya railway station is being redeveloped and the budget for this was increased from Rs 80 crore to Rs 140 crore, but this video is not from Ayodhya but Gujarat.
