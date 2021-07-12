ADVERTISEMENT

No, That's Not Ayodhya Railway Station; Video is From Gandhinagar

The video is not that of Ayodhya railway station, but of Gandhinagar station.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
The viral video claims that is the 'Ayodhya railway station' in Uttar Pradesh.
i

A video claiming to be the Ayodhya railway station has gone massively viral on the internet.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that the claim is false and the video is from Gandhinagar railway station in Gujarat and not Ayodhya.

CLAIM

The claim shared along with the video reads that the "Ayodhya railway station is ready."

An archived version of the tweet can be found here.

An archived version of the tweet can be found here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The video has also been shared by a Twitter user called Renuka Jain, who has been called out multiple times for sharing misinformation in the past. An archived version of the tweet can be viewed here.

The claim is massively viral on Facebook.

The claim is massively viral on Facebook.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

Several other social media users also shared the claim and the archived versions can be found here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

Upon a closer watch in the viral video, we found the word 'Gandhi Ashram' painted on the wall and also the logo of Gujarat tourism.

The word 'Gandhi Ashram' can be seen painted on the wall.

The word 'Gandhi Ashram' can be seen painted on the wall.

(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

Next, we found that a Twitter user had commented on the post of Renuka Jain saying that it is from Gandhinagar station.

We then got in touch with a local reporter in Ahmedabad and he confirmed to us that the viral video is from Gandhinagar. He also helped us source the video which has now gone viral with the misleading claim.

A clearer version of the viral video shows 'Gujarat tourism' written on the wall and signboards which are in Gujarati.

A clearer version of the viral video shows 'Gujarat tourism' written on the wall and signboards which are in Gujarati.

A clearer version of the viral video shows 'Gujarat tourism' written on the wall and signboards which are in Gujarati.

(Photo: Video accessed by The Quint)

We also found a video of Gandhinagar railway station on YouTube. The video was posted by a YouTube blogger on 23 March.

Viral video (L), and screengrab from YouTube video of Gandhinagar railway station (R)

Viral video (L), and screengrab from YouTube video of Gandhinagar railway station (R)

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The YouTuber also speaks of the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre that is just opposite the station, and it is also visible in the viral video.

Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre is just opposite the station.

Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre is just opposite the station.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Though it is true that Ayodhya railway station is being redeveloped and the budget for this was increased from Rs 80 crore to Rs 140 crore, but this video is not from Ayodhya but Gujarat.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

