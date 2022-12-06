Video of a Road Cave In From Lucknow Falsely Shared as From Gujarat

Fact-check: The video is from Lucknow.
A video that shows a caved in road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow is going viral on social media with a claim that the incident is from Gujarat, where the polling for the Assembly concluded on 5 December.
The claim mocks the condition of roads in the state.
The video in the tweet below had garnered over 55,000 views at the time of writing this article.
How do we know it is from Lucknow?: We conducted a reverse image search and came cross a tweet from a journalist which mentioned the location as Lucknow.
News reports: Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search and found reports about the same incident.
We found an article by Hindi newspaper, Amar Ujala, from 28 November 2022, which stated that a large part of the road caved in in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar.
The report, however, carried a different image of the road.
The report mentioned about the road collapse in Lucknow.
Hindustan Times carried a statement of the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD), Sandeep Kumar, who said that a trunk line of the sewer line of Jal Nigam is passing from the road and when the line, pipe or opening of the joint broke, the soil from under the road got washed out.
Another report in the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran mentioned that two people fell inside.
It carried a different video of the incident but a board and gates seen in this clip matched with the viral video.
Comparison between the viral video and the video posted by Dainik Jagran.
The Quint's reporter, Piyush Rai, also confirmed that the viral video is from Lucknow's Vikas Nagar.
