Did Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy, Bradley Cooper Meet at BAFTAs? Not Really!

The edited photo which shows Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy, and Bradley Cooper has gone viral.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A photo of Indian actor Deepika Padukone, American actor Bradley Cooper, and Irish actor Cillian Murphy, attending the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards has gone viral on social media.
The claim: The photo is being shared to claim that it shows the three actors meeting and taking a picture togeth her.
Some news organisations, such as News18, Hindustan Times, Republic World, India Today, Mashable India, and Outlook India, also shared the same photo in their reports.
(Swipe to view some claims.)
India Today published an article about the photo.
Hindustan Times published an article about the photo.
Republic World published an article about the photo.
News18 published an article about the photo.
Mashable India published an article about the photo.
Outlook India published an article about the photo.
Is it true?: No, it is an edited one, which was made using separate images of all the actors.
How did we find out?: A reverse image search on the photo did not show us any credible outlet carrying it.
(Source: X/Screenshot)
(Source: X/Screenshot)
(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)
The way the actors are standing in these photos, perfectly matches their stance in the viral photo.
(Swipe to view all posts.)
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)
(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)
This indicated that the photograph had been edited in a manner which made it appear like they were standing together.
The Quint made the edited image for its article on the BAFTA awards.
It was first shared on 18 February, around 11 pm, and its caption clearly states that the image has been altered.
The image has been changed in the updated version of the article, so as to not cause further confusion.
The photo's caption mentioned that it is an altered image.
Conclusion: An edited photo showing actors Deepika Padukone, Cillian Murphy, and Bradley Cooper has gone viral with the false claim that they were photographed together at the BAFTA awards.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)