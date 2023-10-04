False Communal Spin Given to Compensation Offered by Rajasthan Government

Fact-Check | The claim is false as kin of both victims received Rs 50 lakhs compensation.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
An image of a cheque is being shared stating that while the victim of the Jaipur road rage case, Iqbal, received Rs 50 lakh compensation, Kanhaiya Lal's kin only received Rs 5 lakh after he was brutally murdered in Udaipur.
What are users claiming?: Those sharing the image said, "Rajasthan Govt announced Rs 50 lakh for Iqbal, who was killed in a mutual fight in Jaipur. When Kanhaiyalal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan Govt gace compensation of Rs 5 lakh. This is how Hindus are treated by Congress Govt in this country (sic)."
An archive of the post can be found here.
What is the case about?: The Hindu published a report on 1 October which said that 18-year-old Iqbal died after allegedly being attacked by a crowd with sticks and rods following a misunderstanding about a road accident.
The incident happened in the Subhash Chowk area, where two motorcycles collided.
As per Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, the entire incident was caused by a misunderstanding.
The report further said that around 12 people have been detained on the suspicion of their involvement in the attack.
It also mentioned that the victim's family will receive Rs 50 lakh compensation, a contractual job, and his father would be allotted a dairy booth on priority.
The report was published on 1 October.
Govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kishanpole Amin Kagzi said on his official Facebook handle that CM Gehlot has provided financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh.
Kagzi added that a family member of the victim will be provided a contractual job and a dairy booth will be allotted soon to his father.
The post carried an image of the cheque, and two letters addressed to the district collector.
What happened?: In 2022, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor by profession, was killed by two men. This happened over a social media post in which he allegedly supported former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
A report in The Quint added that the accused, Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari, were arrested.
CM Gehlot had met the victim's family members on 30 June 2022.
The victim's son said that CM Gehlot had offered him a government job and financial assistance to his family.
The report was updated on 30 June 2022.
CM Gehlot announced compensation: The chief minister, on his official X account, announced that Rs 50 lakh will be given to Kanhaiya Lal's family members as compensation.
Other sources: We found a press release on Rajasthan's Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) website which said that CM Gehlot visited Kanhaiya Lal's home to offer his condolences.
On the direction of the chief minister, Congress leader Rajendra Singh Yadav handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the victim's wife.
The Quint, had also reported that both the sons of the victim will be provided government jobs in the state services.
DIPR calls the viral claim 'misleading': In a post, the DIPR Rajasthan Fact Check account on X called the viral claim misleading. The account iterated that the victim's family was given Rs 50 lakh compensation and two members were offered jobs.
Conclusion: It is clear that the viral claim comparing the compensation offered to two victims is being shared with a false communal angle.
