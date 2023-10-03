This Video of a Human Playing Basketball With a Robot Is Digitally Altered

Fact-Check | The video has been digitally altered to add a robot instead of a human.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a person playing basketball with a robot is being shared on the internet with users claiming that it shows a real incident.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption that said, "How much longer until robots can play sports better than a human?."
An archive of the post can be found here.
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a Google Chrome extension InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a similar video uploaded on TikTok.
Since the platform is banned in India, we accessed the video using a VPN tool.
The video was uploaded on 10 August of this year.
We compared visuals from the viral video to the one uploaded on TikTok and found that the latter has been digitally altered to add the robot instead of a human.
On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.
On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.
On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.
While we could not verify the context or details of the video on TikTok, it is clear that the viral one has been digitally altered.
Conclusion: The video showing a person basketball with a robot is digitally altered and does not show a real incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)